The Role of Science and Technology for Wellbeing - Join the discussion!

La OCDE Centro de México, El Foro Consultivo Científico y Tecnológico, el Seminario Satisfacción Subjetiva con la Vida y la Sociedad (SAVISO)-UNAM-IIS, Ethos Laboratorio de Política Públicas, Organización de Estados Iberoamericanos, and Wikiprogress, Wikiprogress América Latina
invite you to join this discussion
This will be a unique opportunity to reflect and exchange best practices, research and experiences on this topic with a focus on the following questions:
- In Latin America, what is the link between science and technology and people´s wellbeing?
- How can science and technology impact people´s wellbeing?
- What efforts can be made to achieve a closer link between the scientific and technological development and people´s wellbeing?
- Provide examples in Latin America of this link between science and technology and people´s wellbeing as well as examples of public policies and strategies applied for this purpose?
